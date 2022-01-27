Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in Pyongyang's sixth such launch this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from in and around Hamhung, a city on its east coast, at around 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m., respectively, and they flew about 190 kilometers at a top altitude of 20 km.
-----------------
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit over 14,000 on Thursday, breaking the record for a third consecutive day as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the country at an unprecedented speed.
The country reported 14,518 COVID-19 infections, including 14,301 local infections, bringing the total to 777,497, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung logs record sales, 4-year-high operating profit in Q4 on solid chip biz
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on robust chip business and brisk sales of consumer electronics.
Net profit rose 64.04 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 trillion won (US$9 billion) in the October-December period, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top court confirms 4-yr prison term for ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court finalized a four-year prison term Thursday for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk for college admission fraud involving their daughter and other charges, bringing an end to one of South Korea's most divisive scandals in recent years.
Chung Kyung-sim, a former professor of Dongyang University, was indicted in 2019 on 15 counts of charges, including forging a presidential citation from her university and getting a false internship certificate to use for her daughter's admission to a medical school in 2013, along with other suspected financial misconduct.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Naver 2021 net surges 20 times amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's top internet portal operator, Naver Corp., said Thursday its net profit jumped nearly 20 times in 2021 from the previous year on the back of the non-contact trend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naver's net profit reached 16.41 trillion won (US$13.7 billion) last year, compared with a net profit of 836.2 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to take market-stabilizing steps if needed: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take measures to stabilize the country's financial market when needed, a senior government official said, after the Federal Reserve signaled at a rate hike in March to tame inflation.
The finance ministry assessed the Fed's monetary policy stance as hawkish, but it said the outcome of the U.S. central bank's latest rate-setting meeting is expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean market.
-----------------
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
SEOUL -- North Korea will lead the United Nations' Conference on Disarmament in a rotational one-month presidency later this year, the world body has said.
North Korea is among six countries -- along with China, Colombia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ecuador -- that will assume this year's chairmanship for four weeks each in alphabetical order.
-----------------
S. Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan signs permanent deal with Wolverhampton
SEOUL -- Wolverhampton Wanderers' South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan will be with the Premier League club until 2026.
Wolves announced Wednesday (local time) that they have exercised the option to sign the forward to a permanent deal on July 1 this year, following the end of his current loan deal from the German side RB Leipzig.
