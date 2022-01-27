Third The Boyz member tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyunjae of The Boyz has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third member of the K-pop boy group to have contracted the virus after Eric and Younghoon, the group's management agency said Thursday.
"Hyunjae was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in an additional PCR test conducted Wednesday," IST Entertainment said.
It was the third coronavirus case reported in the group after Eric and Younghoon tested positive Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
Eight other members of the 11-piece group all received negative test results, it added.
"We are sorry for causing trouble to you," IST said. "We are currently taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities and will faithfully cooperate by fully complying with self-quarantine and other antivirus measures," it added.
