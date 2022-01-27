PM asks lawmakers to swiftly approve extra budget bill
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday asked lawmakers to swiftly review and approve an extra budget bill to help support small merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic amid extended virus curbs.
The extra budget proposal of 14 trillion won (US$11.8 billion) was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this week.
"Speed is more important than anything else in this extra budget," Kim said in a speech at the National Assembly. "Support measures in the supplementary budget should be swiftly delivered to small merchants and self-employed people."
Of the proposed budget, 11.5 trillion won will be set aside to support merchants and micro businesses hit by extended antivirus measures.
The government plans to spend 9.6 trillion won to provide 3 million won each to 3.2 million merchants in a bid to help them pay rent and other costs.
The government is estimated to have posted an additional 10 trillion won in excess tax revenue last year on top of the previously created 50.6 trillion won in such surplus.
Kim said the proposed supplementary budget will be first financed with the debt sale as excess tax revenue can be used only after the government settles last year's state accounts in April.
Driven by the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, South Korea has set records for daily COVID-19 infections this week.
To efficiently cope with a new wave of omicron, which appears to cause less severe symptoms than previous variants, the government enforced a new virus response system, including an expansion of rapid testing and a reduction of self-isolation periods.
The new system is aimed at minimizing disruptions and focusing on reducing critical cases and deaths.
Kim told lawmakers that the omicron crisis "could be sufficiently overcome" if the government thoroughly responds to omicron in accordance with prepared measures, and people and medical workers cooperate with the government's measures.
