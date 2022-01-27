Go to Contents
Former vice justice minister acquitted of bribery charges in appellate retrial

16:54 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court cleared a former vice justice minister of all bribery charges in its retrial on Thursday, reversing its previous jail sentence for him.

Kim Hak-ui was charged with taking some 43 million won (US$35,729) in bribes from a businessman between 2000 and 2011 and sexual favors from a local constructor around 2006.

Kim took office as vice justice minister in March 2013 but stepped down in less than a week amid a bribery scandal.

The Seoul High Court found Kim not guilty of the bribery charge while dropping other charges for which the 10-year statute of limitations expired.

The appellate court previously sentenced Kim to 2 1/2 years in prison, along with a fine of 5 million won and a forfeiture of 43 million won, before the Supreme Court sent the case back to the court for retrial.

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui appears for a court hearing at the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul on Nov. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

