Former vice justice minister acquitted of bribery charges in appellate retrial
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court cleared a former vice justice minister of all bribery charges in its retrial on Thursday, reversing its previous jail sentence for him.
Kim Hak-ui was charged with taking some 43 million won (US$35,729) in bribes from a businessman between 2000 and 2011 and sexual favors from a local constructor around 2006.
Kim took office as vice justice minister in March 2013 but stepped down in less than a week amid a bribery scandal.
The Seoul High Court found Kim not guilty of the bribery charge while dropping other charges for which the 10-year statute of limitations expired.
The appellate court previously sentenced Kim to 2 1/2 years in prison, along with a fine of 5 million won and a forfeiture of 43 million won, before the Supreme Court sent the case back to the court for retrial.
