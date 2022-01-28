Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FIFA World Cup #football

S. Korea coach happy with players' 'performance and attitude' in World Cup qualifying win

00:23 January 28, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Though South Korea managed just one goal against Lebanon in their latest World Cup qualifying victory, head coach Paulo Bento still liked what he saw from his starting XI.

"It was a fair victory. We controlled most part of the match," Bento said after Cho Gue-sung's goal lifted South Korea to a 1-0 win in Group A action during the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday in Lebanon.

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento watches his team in action against Lebanon in their Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

"We just scored one goal but we had more opportunities to finish the game a little bit earlier," Bento said. "I'd like to congratulate the players on their performance and attitude."

Bento stuck with his 11 players and did not make any substitution -- the first time the South Korean senior men's team played an entire match without a sub since October 2006.

Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea (R) takes a shot past Walid Shour of Lebanon during the teams' Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

And Bento had good reasons not to juggle his lineup. The new forward partners, Hwang Ui-jo and Cho Gue-sung, combined for the goal. The backline held down the fort while playing on a bumpy field at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, south of Beirut. The fickle weather conditions saw intermittent showers followed by a rainbow in the second half.

Defensive midfielder Jung Woo-young said he and his teammates tried not to worry about things outside their control.

"Away matches are never easy," Jung said. "The grass in the center of the field was especially bad. So we tried to create offense from the wings and use our two strikers up front."

Next up for South Korea will be Syria on Tuesday. Though Syria will be the home side, the game will be played in Dubai as the neutral venue for the civil war-wrecked country.

South Korean players celebrate a goal by Cho Gue-sung (2nd from R) against Lebanon during the teams' Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)
Kim Jin-su of South Korea (L) dribbles past Walid Shour of Lebanon during the teams' Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-sung of South Korea (R) tries to drive past Kassem El Zein of Lebanon during the teams' Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Saida International Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK