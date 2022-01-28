S. Korea to face Australia in Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will face Australia in their first knockout match at the top Asian women's football tournament on Sunday.
South Korea finished runners-up in Group C following a 1-1 draw with Japan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in India on Thursday. Then later in the evening, Australia secured the top seed in Group B with a 2-1 victory over Thailand, setting up a quarterfinals date with South Korea.
The match will kick off at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, south of Delhi, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday local time, or 5 p.m. Sunday in Seoul.
Australia are the highest-ranked team in this tournament at No. 11. They have played in each of the past three finals, winning it all in 2010 and then finishing runners-up to Japan in 2014 and 2018.
South Korea have managed just two wins against two draws and 13 losses against Australia so far. Their most recent win came in October 2010. They lost 4-1 in their last matchup in March 2019.
South Korea are trying to win the Women's Asian Cup for the first time. Their best performance to date is a third-place finish, behind North Korea and China, in 2003.
This year's Women's Asian Cup doubles as the final Asian qualification stage for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The top five teams will qualify directly for the World Cup while the next two teams will reach the intercontinental playoffs.
There will be a repechage round after the quarterfinals, depending on Australia's result in the quarterfinals.
If Australia reach the semifinals, then the four losers of the quarterfinals, including South Korea, will play in a one-and-done playoff match. The winners will advance to the World Cup and the losers will drop to the intercontinental playoffs.
And if Australia are eliminated in the quarterfinals, the remaining three losers of the quarters will play a round robin playoff. The best team after three matches will qualify for the World Cup and the remaining two nations will play at the intercontinental playoffs.
