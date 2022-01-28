Go to Contents
N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise missile, surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles

06:18 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it has conducted the test-firing of a long-range cruise missile system and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles this week, vowing to "keep developing powerful warheads."

"The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conducted the test-fire for updating long-range cruise missile system and the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Tuesday and Thursday respectively," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the North by its official name.

Leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firing.

On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, marking its sixth such launch this month.

The latest saber-rattling came just two days after Pyongyang launched two apparent cruise missiles from an inland area.

According to the KCNA, the cruise missiles flew for 9,137 seconds and hit the target island 1,800 km away.

"The Academy of Defence Science clarified that the missile warhead institute under it will keep developing powerful warheads capable of performing combat function and mission," the report said.

People watch news on North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea at Seoul Station in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2022. The missiles were fired from the Sunan airport in Pyongyang at 8:50 a.m. and 8:54 a.m., respectively, and flew about 380 kilometers at an altitude of 42 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Yonhap)


(END)

