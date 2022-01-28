(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 28)

One point of contention was whether a PC obtained by investigators from an instructors' room at Chung's university could be used as evidence. The PC contained sensitive files that could back suspicions about credentials for her daughter's college entrance, including a file of the university president's seal, which may have been used to create fake certificates about the daughter's activities at the school. Chung persistently argued against the PC being used as evidence since her first trial. But the court found no legal problem with the PC, as it was managed by the university and was submitted by one of the professor's assistants. The court also concluded that all her daughter's intern activities at several universities, including Seoul National University, were "manipulated" in line with the same judgments from lower courts. The ruling will likely affect former justice minister Cho's separate trials over related charges.