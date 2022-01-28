SK Hynix Q4 net profit up 87.5 pct to 3.31 tln won
08:25 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 3.31 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), up 87.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 4.21 trillion won, up 340 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 55.4 percent to 12.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
