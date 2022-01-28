2003 -- Allegations surface that Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., the shipping arm of the Hyundai Group, made a secret payment of 224 billion won (US$207 million) to Pyongyang shortly before the inter-Korean summit in June 2000. An independent counsel, named by President Roh Moo-hyun to investigate the summit scandal, announces in June 2003 that Hyundai Group illegally sent $500 million to North Korea.

