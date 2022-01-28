Samsung Card Q4 net profit up 169 pct to 129.4 bln won
09:24 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 129.4 billion won (US$107.4 million), up 169 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 179.5 percent on-year to 175.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 3.1 percent to 886.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 44.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
