Seoul stocks open higher on bottom-fishing

09:33 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key stock index's five-day losing streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 12.58 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,627.07 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came off to a volatile start after the key stock index closed at a 14-month low due to the U.S. rate hike concerns and LG Energy Solution's crash upon its market debut.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.98 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.64 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.27 percent. LG Energy Solution, the second most valued stock on the KOSPI, slumped 7.43 percent on its second day of trading.

The local currency was trading at 1,204 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.

