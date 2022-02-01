Go to Contents
N. Korea inches down to 174th on int'l corruption index: watchdog report

07:00 February 01, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea retreated four notches in an annual international corruption ranking to 174th among 180 countries last year, a report by an anti-corruption watchdog showed.

The reclusive North scored 16 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report issued by Berlin-based Transparency International, down two points from the previous year.

The index evaluates countries based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be, using data collected "by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum."

North Korea does "not have the basic institutional infrastructure -- such as mechanisms for administration and rule of law -- to form an integrity system," the watchdog said.

South Korea climbed a notch to rank 32th with 62 points, while Denmark, Finland and New Zealand shared the top with 88 points. South Sudan was at the bottom of the list with 11 points.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, rear) presides over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party at the headquarters of the party's Central Committee in Pyongyang on Jan. 19, 2022, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

