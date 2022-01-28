Go to Contents
Military reports 95 more COVID-19 cases

10:33 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 95 additional COVID-19 cases, including 90 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,378.

Of the new military cases, 72 are from the Army, 12 from the Air Force, five from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the Navy, and two from the Marine Corps.

There were also cases from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Defense Media Agency.

Currently, 658 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,503 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

