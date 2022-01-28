Go to Contents
Short tracker, speed skater named S. Korean flag bearers at Beijing 2022 opening ceremony

11:26 January 28, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Veteran short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy and two-time Olympic speed skater Kim Min-sun will be South Korea's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Friday that Kwak and Kim will carry the national flag, Taegeukgi, into Beijing National Stadium next Friday.

In this file photo from Jan. 5, 2022, South Korean short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy (R) trains at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kwak, 32, won a relay silver medal at Vancouver 2010 and after missing out on the Sochi Games in 2014 with injuries, Kwak returned to the ice for PyeongChang 2018. Beijing will be Kwak's third and final Olympics.

Kim, 22, will be making her second Winter Games appearance. She finished 16th in the women's 500 meters in PyeongChang, two years after winning the Winter Youth Olympics gold in the same distance.

The KSOC also announced captains for the South Korean delegation: bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong and women's curling team skip Kim Eun-jung.

Won and Kim both captured silver medals at PyeongChang 2018.

South Korea will send 63 athletes and 61 officials in six sports to Beijing.

Kim Min-sun of South Korea competes in the women's 5,000m race at the National Speed Skating Championships at Taeneung International Rink in Seoul on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

