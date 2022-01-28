Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. equally focused on N. Korea as all other threats: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON -- The United States is equally focused on dealing with the threat posed by North Korea just as it is with all other major security issues, U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time), marking its sixth missile launch since the start of this month.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. commanders discuss combined defense posture against N. Korea
SEOU -- The leaders of the South Korean military and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Thursday discussed ways to bolster their combined deterrence posture against North Korea following Pyongyang's recent series of missile tests, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
JCS chairman Gen. Won In-choul had a closed-door meeting with USFK commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, hours after the North fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, the sixth such launch this year.
------------
Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. share 'deep concerns' over N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States shared their "deep concerns" over North Korea's recent series of missile launches in phone talks Thursday, the foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had the emergency consultations with his American counterpart, Sung Kim, hours after the North fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in its sixth such launch this year.
------------
U.S. condemns N. Korea's latest missile launch as violation of U.N. sanctions
WASHINGTON -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch but remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with the North, a State Department official said Wednesday.
The South Korean military said the North launched two apparent ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Thursday (Seoul time).
------------
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
SEOUL -- North Korea will lead the United Nations' Conference on Disarmament in a rotational one-month presidency later this year, the world body has said.
North Korea is among six countries -- along with China, Colombia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ecuador -- that will assume this year's chairmanship for four weeks each in alphabetical order.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to engage in dialogue with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue, state department press secretary Ned Price said Tuesday.
The spokesperson also reiterated that the U.S. harbors no hostile intent toward North Korea.
------------
U.S. urges N. Korea to cease provocations, find ways to de-escalate tension: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to call on North Korea to stop its provocations and instead return to dialogue to find ways to de-escalate tension, U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said Monday.
Kirby also said the U.S. remains concerned about the North's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
