Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 24 -- Yoon pledges to normalize military drills with U.S., enhance deterrence against North

25 -- N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official

No signs of work to restore nuclear test tunnels at Punggye-ri site: Seoul official

26 -- N. Korea's agricultural ministry elevated to state commission amid food shortages

27 -- N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference

28 -- N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise, surface-to-surface missiles
