Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 24 -- Yoon pledges to normalize military drills with U.S., enhance deterrence against North
25 -- N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
No signs of work to restore nuclear test tunnels at Punggye-ri site: Seoul official
26 -- N. Korea's agricultural ministry elevated to state commission amid food shortages
27 -- N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
28 -- N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise, surface-to-surface missiles
