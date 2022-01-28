Minister to convene virtual meeting of top envoys in Ukraine, nearby countries
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is set to convene a video conference with the nation's envoys in Russia, Ukraine and neighboring countries later Friday to discuss safety measures for Korean nationals in the region, his ministry said.
Heads of diplomatic missions in Poland, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia and Romania and Belgium will also take part in the session to assess the risk of Russia-Ukraine conflict and prepare contingency plans for Korean nationals, the ministry said.
More than 500 Koreans are known to be staying in Ukraine, with most of them in the capital Kyiv and other inland cities.
Earlier this week, the ministry advised Korean nationals in 15 southern, eastern and northern regions of Ukraine to swiftly leave the nation amid the increased threat of Russian military action.
