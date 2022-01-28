Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

POSCO posts 7.2 tln won Q4 net profit.

16:04 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 7.2 trillion won (US$6 billion).

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 9.19 trillion won for the October-December period. Revenue was 76.3 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.53 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK