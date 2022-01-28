Hotel Shilla shifts to profit in Q4
18:11 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 17.7 billion won (US$14.7 million), turning from a loss of 113.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 25 billion, compared with a loss of 35.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 34.2 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)