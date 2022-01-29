Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather forecast

Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 January 29, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon 01/-7 Sunny 10

Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 10

Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 03/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 05/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 20

Busan 09/-1 Sunny 10

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK