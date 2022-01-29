Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 January 29, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 01/-7 Sunny 10
Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 10
Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 03/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 05/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 20
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 10
(END)
