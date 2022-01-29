(LEAD) Rescuers locate 1 buried worker, presumed to be dead, in quarry
YANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers located one worker who was buried in a landslide Saturday in a quarry, but the worker was presumed to be dead, a fire department official said. Rescue operations are under way to find the remaining two buried workers.
The accident occurred at 10:08 a.m. when they were making holes for demolition work at the quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, according to officials.
Seven excavators were mobilized to find the buried workers, but rescue operations were hampered by huge amounts of soil.
Authorities said they will mobilize more excavators for rescue operations.
The quarry is run by Sampyo, a manufacturer of construction materials, including remicon and aggregate.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum ordered officials to do everything possible to rescue the buried workers.
