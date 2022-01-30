Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:21 January 30, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-8 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 04/-7 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 05/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 04/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-4 Cloudy 10

Jeju 07/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-5 Cloudy 10

Busan 09/-1 Sunny 20

(END)

