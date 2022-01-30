Sunday's weather forecast
09:21 January 30, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-8 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 04/-7 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 04/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-4 Cloudy 10
Jeju 07/03 Sunny 20
Daegu 07/-5 Cloudy 10
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 20
