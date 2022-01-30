Go to Contents
President Moon to convene NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch

09:45 January 30, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in was to convene a National Security Council meeting Sunday after North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day, officials said.

North Korea launched one apparent ballistic missile at 7:52 a.m., South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's seventh show of force this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the northern province of Jagang bordering China. It is where the North conducted the launches of its self-proclaimed hypersonic missiles in September last year and on Jan. 5 and 11.
