(LEAD) President Moon presides over NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in presided over a rare plenary session of the National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday, shortly after North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.
The launch marked the North's seventh show of force this month alone.
It was the first time in about a year that Moon presided over a plenary session of the NSC.
Details of the meeting were not immediately available, but how strongly the NSC will criticize the launch is a focus of attention, including whether it will characterize the test as a "provocation."
Since September last year, the NSC has stopped short of describing the North's launches of ballistic missiles as a "provocation," in an apparent move to prevent upsetting Pyongyang.
The North has been ratcheting up tensions with a series of missile launches since the start of this year as the United States stepped up sanctions pressure amid stalled denuclearization talks between the two countries.
The North launched the largest monthly number of projectiles in January since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power in late 2011. It conducted six projectile launches in both March and July 2014.
