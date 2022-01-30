(2nd LD) NSC characterizes N.K. projectile as 'intermediate-range ballistic missile'
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday characterized North Korea's latest projectile launch as a "intermediate-range ballistic missile," with President Moon Jae-in calling for North Korea to stop creating tension and respond to international calls for dialogue.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over a plenary meeting of the NSC for the first time in about a year, an indication of how seriously he takes the launch that represents the North's seventh show of force this month alone.
Moon said the North's latest launch was "a challenge for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and diplomatic efforts by the international community, as well as an act that violates the U.N. Security Council resolution," according to the statement.
If North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, it would be close to scrapping its moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests, Moon was quoted earlier as saying.
