Seoul forecast to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul and other central regions are forecast to receive up to 7 centimeters of snow on Lunar New Year's Day, the state weather agency said Sunday.
Snowfall will begin late Monday and continue through the morning of Tuesday, or Lunar New Year's Day, in the greater Seoul area and the central Chungcheong provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It will be the first time since 2013 for Seoul to receive snow on Lunar New Year's Day, it said.
Parts of the southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces are also forecast to receive up to 3 cm of snow.
Temperatures are expected to drop sharply after the snow stops, with the mercury falling to a morning low of below minus 10 degrees Celsius in the central regions starting Thursday, the KMA said.
