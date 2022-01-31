Monday's weather forecast
09:08 January 31, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 80
Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 80
Suwon 05/-7 Sunny 80
Cheongju 06/-7 Sunny 60
Daejeon 06/-8 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 04/-11 Sunny 60
Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 60
Gwangju 07/-4 Sunny 60
Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0
