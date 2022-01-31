Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:08 January 31, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 80

Incheon 04/-5 Sunny 80

Suwon 05/-7 Sunny 80

Cheongju 06/-7 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-8 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 04/-11 Sunny 60

Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-6 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/-4 Sunny 60

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

