Defense minister visits Army missile command to check combat readiness

16:04 January 31, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook inspected the combat readiness of the military's missile command Monday amid a recent series of North Korea's missile launches, the ministry said.

"Understanding the gravity of the current situation, the troops must maintain a thorough readiness position against any situations," Suh was quoted as saying during his visit to the Army Missile Command.

He said the military's ability to detect missiles and respond to possible attacks is more crucial than in the past, as North Korea's recent provocations pose a serious threat to the peace and security of South Korea and the world.

Military tensions have intensified on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea has fired missiles seven times in 2022, including a Hwasong-12 intermediate and long-range ballistic missile (IRBM) Sunday.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of National Defense, shows Defense Minister Suh Wook inspecting the combat readiness of the military's missile defense during his visit to the Army Missile Command on Jan. 31, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

