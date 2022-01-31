Go to Contents
Regional office of Sampyo Industry raided in connection with landslide in Yangju

16:25 January 31, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Investigators on Monday raided a regional office of Sampyo Industry in connection with a recent accident in a quarry that left two workers dead and one missing.

Officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a raid of the field office and other vendors of Sampyo Industry in Yangju, north of Seoul. Sampyo is a local manufacturer of construction materials, including remicon and aggregate.

On Saturday, a landslide occurred on a quarry slope while three workers were making holes for demolition work.

Two were found dead, but one worker is still missing. Rescue operations are under way to find the remaining two buried workers.

This photo, provided by a fire department in Gyeonggi Province, shows rescue operations to find a worker buried in a landslide in a quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Jan. 31, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

