(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker approaches 2nd Olympics with single-minded focus

Hwang, who won silver in the men's 500 meters at his Winter Games debut four years ago in PyeongChang, has taken the mantle of the team ace. His 2018 Olympic teammate, the 1,500m champion Lim Hyo-jun, has left South Korea to become a naturalized Chinese citizen. Veteran Kwak Yoon-gy is competing at his third Winter Olympics, but he is no longer the same skater at age 32.