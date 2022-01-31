Go to Contents
Rescuers collect another missing person at collapsed construction site in Gwangju

19:55 January 31, 2022

GWANGJU, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers collected one more person trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday.

The unidentified man was recovered on the 28th floor of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as the search operation continued for three weeks.

He is the second worker recovered from the collapsed building since the first man was found dead on Jan. 14.

Search operations for four other workers continue.

Exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in Gwangju crumbled on Jan 11, trapping six construction workers at the site.

Rescuers collect another missing person at collapsed construction site in Gwangju - 1

