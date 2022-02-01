Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather forecast

Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 01, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-3 Snow 20

Incheon 01/-2 Snow 20

Suwon 02/-3 Snow 20

Cheongju 03/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 04/-2 Snow 20

Chuncheon 04/-5 Snow 20

Gangneung 06/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-1 Snow 20

Gwangju 05/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/01 Cloudy 10

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK