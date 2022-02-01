Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 February 01, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-3 Snow 20
Incheon 01/-2 Snow 20
Suwon 02/-3 Snow 20
Cheongju 03/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 04/-2 Snow 20
Chuncheon 04/-5 Snow 20
Gangneung 06/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-1 Snow 20
Gwangju 05/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/01 Cloudy 10
