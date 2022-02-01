Go to Contents
New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes

09:43 February 01, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 18,000 for the first time Tuesday, since the first local case emerged two years ago, due to spread of the omicron variant during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The country reported 18,343 new COVID-19 infections, including 18,123 local cases, raising the total to 864,042 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections jumped after reporting more than 17,000 cases for the past three days through Monday.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 6,772, up 17 from Sunday. The fatality rate was 0.78 percent.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 272, down five from a day earlier.

This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022, and provided by Chilgok County shows people performing a formal Korean bow, called "sebae", to their mother at a nursing home in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, with the glass door closed due to the spreading omicron variant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

