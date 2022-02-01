Biden mulls visit to S. Korean in late May: news report
10:10 February 01, 2022
TOKYO, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a visit to South Korea in late May after a new president is inaugurated in the Asian country, according to a news report Tuesday.
Biden is pushing for a trip to Japan for a Quad summit with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts in the latter half of May, the Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese daily, reported, citing multiple government sources.
It would provide Biden with a chance to make his first visit to South Korea as U.S. president, especially as a new president is scheduled to take office on May 10.
(END)