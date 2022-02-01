(Olympics) Speed skater hoping to put on 'perfect' race in 3rd Olympics
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean speed skater Kim Jun-ho hasn't been able to win a medal at either of his two previous Winter Olympics. But it's not so much the result, but the process, that bothers him.
Now 26 and about to compete at his third Winter Games in Beijing, Kim wants to have, in his own words, "a perfect race."
"It'd be nice to win a medal," Kim told reporters after his first training session at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Tuesday. He will compete in the men's 500m. "But over my two earlier Olympics, I haven't had a perfect race. I'd like to have one this time. I'd be pleased with that."
Whether Kim's perfect race would result in a medal remains to be seen. But South Korea has consistently produced medalists in the 500m, the shortest race in speed skating, at recent Olympics.
The run started with Lee Kang-seok's bronze in 2006. Mo Tae-bum then stunned the skating world with gold in 2010. He came up shy of his second straight medal in 2014 by finishing in fourth place, but then Cha Min-kyu captured silver in 2018.
Kim finished 21st and 12th in 2014 and 2018.
"I think the 500m is the most entertaining race in speed skating," Kim said. "It's the shortest race, and it requires a burst of speed from the start. I hope I can entertain people back home and leave a lasting impression."
Kim will only race in the 500m, and the competition isn't until Feb. 12. He arrived in Beijing on Monday, while Cha, the other South Korean man set to compete in the 500m, won't be here until Thursday.
"I wanted to get used to the ice here as quickly as I could," Kim said of his decision to arrive early. "I wanted to give myself plenty of time. I liked the ice here quite a bit. I think we can go really fast on this surface."
