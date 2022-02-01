USFK reports 196 additional COVID-19 cases last week
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday that it has confirmed 196 additional COVID-19 cases among its personnel over the past one week.
Of the total, 157 cases were related to local army bases and another 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 after entering South Korea between Jan. 25 and Monday, according to the USFK website.
It did not offer more details, including the number of breakthrough infections, or locations of the infected members.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported among the USFK-affiliated population totaled 5,803.
The USFK said nearly 90 percent of its affiliated community is vaccinated against COVID-19.
