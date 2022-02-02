S. Korea qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea have clinched an early berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their latest victory in the ongoing qualification phase.
Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon had a goal apiece to push South Korea past Syria 2-0 in Group A action in Dubai on Tuesday (local time) in the final Asian qualifying round for the World Cup. The match took place at Rashid Stadium in Dubai as the neutral venue, with the war-torn Syria unable to host matches.
The victory assured South Korea of at least the second seed and thus one of two automatic spots out of Group A. There are two groups of six in the final round, and the top two nations from each directly qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, while the two third-place teams will compete in a final playoff.
Iran became the first team out of Group A to clinch a spot by beating Iraq 1-0 last Thursday. And with two matches remaining, South Korea joined them.
South Korea will make their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup in November, and their 11th overall. They have played at every tournament since 1986 in Mexico.
