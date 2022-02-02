Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 February 02, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 20
Incheon 00/-8 Cloudy 20
Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 02/-6 Sunny 20
Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 07/-1 Sunny 10
