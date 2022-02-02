Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 02, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 20

Incheon 00/-8 Cloudy 20

Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 02/-6 Sunny 20

Daejeon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 07/-1 Sunny 10

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK