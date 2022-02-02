Go to Contents
Military reports 144 more COVID-19 cases

14:27 February 02, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 144 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 5,056.

The new cases included 90 from the Army, 23 from the Air Force, 11 from the Navy, 11 from the Marine Corps, one Joint Chiefs of Staff member and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

There were also four cases from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.

Currently, 1,406 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 52.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

