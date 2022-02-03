Korean-language dailies

-- Already 20,000 COVID-19 cases, post-Seol explosive growth is critical moment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Going from 10,000 to 20,000 cases took exactly 1 week (Kookmin Daily)

-- Doubling every week, cases to hit 40,000 next week (Donga Ilbo)

-- Omicron hits Seol holiday, daily cases to hit 100,000 at end of month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's IRBM provocation prompts different level of response from U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, teens are at risk (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.N. says N. Korea violated moratorium, Moon government's peace initiative at risk of failure (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Holiday sees 20,000 level; at-home treatment to soon reach limit (Hankyoreh)

-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, without counting 'hidden infections' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Housing supply goal reached only halfway (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Energy price shock sends trade deficit to record high (Korea Economic Daily)

