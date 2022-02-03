Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Already 20,000 COVID-19 cases, post-Seol explosive growth is critical moment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Going from 10,000 to 20,000 cases took exactly 1 week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Doubling every week, cases to hit 40,000 next week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Omicron hits Seol holiday, daily cases to hit 100,000 at end of month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's IRBM provocation prompts different level of response from U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, teens are at risk (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.N. says N. Korea violated moratorium, Moon government's peace initiative at risk of failure (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Holiday sees 20,000 level; at-home treatment to soon reach limit (Hankyoreh)
-- Two straight days of over 20,000 cases, without counting 'hidden infections' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Housing supply goal reached only halfway (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Energy price shock sends trade deficit to record high (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Covid infections top 20,000 after holiday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 for the first time (Korea Herald)
-- Concerns rise over post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases (Korea Times)
