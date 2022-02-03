(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 3)

The TV debate will likely have an impact on the election given the public's ever-growing dislike for the two main candidates. Instead of showing mature images, Lee and Yoon have been wrestling with a plethora of controversies about themselves and their families. With barely a month left before the election, the gap in their approval ratings is getting slimmer. As a result, a whopping 87 percent of the public wants to watch the debate. One in four said they may vote for a candidate depending on the results of the debate.