Omicron drives daily virus caseload to over 20,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea broke its single-day COVID-19 case record again Thursday with infections topping 20,000 for the second day in a row, as holiday gatherings and travel fueled omicron's fast spread.
The country reported 22,907 new virus infections, including 22,773 local cases, raising the total to 907,214, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The previous daily record was 20,270 reported on Wednesday.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 6,812, up 25 from a day earlier. The fatality rate was 0.75 percent.
Critical cases of COVID-19 were 274, down four from the previous day.
Health authorities have warned that the five-day Lunar New Year holiday, which ended Wednesday, could send virus cases to new heights in the weeks to come.
