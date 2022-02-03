(LEAD) U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a civic organization here to send anti-coronavirus equipment to the impoverished nation, according to its website Thursday.
Under the decision, the first of its kind for the North this year, the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center will be exempt from U.N. sanctions in place for a shipment of 20 thermal imaging cameras there as part of efforts to help Pyongyang stave off the spread of COVID-19. The U.N. panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Jan. 26, which will be effective for a year.
The civic organization's president, Kim Han-shin, told Yonhap News Agency by phone that it will have follow-up consultations with the North to decide when and how the goods will be delivered.
Meanwhile, the South Korean government is closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea restarting cargo services and people-to-people exchanges with Russia following a news report that the two sides had discussions on the issue of late.
Alexei Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, met reportedly with North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol for relevant consultations.
"We will keep an eye on whether (the move) will lead to the resumption of such exchanges," an official at the Ministry of Unification told reporters.
