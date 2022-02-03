(LEAD) Military reports 136 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 136 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 5,192.
The new cases included 70 from the Army, 24 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, eight from the Marine Corps, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 1,175 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 54, or 17.8 percent of the total.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it has no plan yet to replace the sailors with a new batch of troops as all unit members have been fully vaccinated and received booster shots, with most of the infected ones in stable condition.
The unit also has a sufficient stockpile of COVID-19 antiviral pills, the JCS said.
