Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had talks with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa and voiced "deep disappointment" over Tokyo's decision to recommend the former gold and silver mine as UNESCO World Heritage despite "its painful history related to forced labor of Koreans," the ministry said in a press release. More than 1,000 Koreans were forced into hard labor there when their country was under the brutal colonization from 1910-45.