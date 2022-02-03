Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea to enter opening ceremony 73rd out of 91 countries

16:19 February 03, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will be the 73rd among 91 nations to enter the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Thursday the order has been determined by the Chinese language, as per Olympic tradition.

This photo from Feb. 2, 2022, shows the National Stadium in Beijing, the site of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

The National Stadium, colloquially known as Bird's Nest, will provide the stage for the opening ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The venue also hosted the ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city to hold both Summer and Winter Games.

Short track speed skaters Kwak Yoon-gy and Kim A-lang will be the flag bearers for South Korea. The KSOC said 20 athletes and 28 officials will represent the country at the ceremony.

Greece, which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, will be the first country in the parade. The host country China will be the last, with the host country of the next Winter Olympics, Italy, immediately preceding China.

The Beijing Olympics will wrap up on Feb. 20.

This photo from Jan. 31, 2022, shows the Olympic Rings on display at the Main Media Centre for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

