(Olympics) S. Korea to bring taste of home to athletes in Beijing
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean athletes at the Beijing Winter Games will get to enjoy a taste of home starting Friday, thanks to a meal service center set up in a hotel near their Olympic village.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Thursday that it will be providing boxed meals for South Korean athletes out of a makeshift kitchen at Crowne Plaza Beijing Sun Palace Hotel, about a 15-minute drive from the athletes' village.
The KSOC said 14 chefs and nutritionists from the Jincheon National Training Center from back home will be working around the clock through Feb. 17.
The national Olympic committee said the meal service center will be strictly off-limits to any outsiders, and its kitchen staff will be kept separated from hotel guests.
The staff must undergo daily COVID-19 testing, too.
The KSOC has been serving Korean meals to Olympic athletes at all overseas Olympics since the 2008 Summer Games, also held in Beijing.
