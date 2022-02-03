(Olympics) 1st-time Olympic short tracker determined to silence critics
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skating fans are a demanding bunch, spoiled by years of sustained international success.
Whenever new athletes come along, they have to prove themselves on the big stage before they can earn the trust of the fickle fan base. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Park Jang-hyuk falls in that category.
The 23-year-old will be making his Olympic debut. He finished third in the national Olympic trials last year and will be eligible to compete in all individual races plus two relays -- men's and mixed team.
After a training session Thursday at Capital Indoor Arena, Park said he'd like to reach as many podiums as possible, so that he can prove he belongs.
"I know there are people who have doubts about my chances, and I'd like to erase those doubts," Park said. "I hope I get a chance to do that here. I want to win a medal in both relays and at least one individual event."
The mixed team relay, with teams each sending two female and two male skaters, will make its Olympic debut on Saturday, the first full day of competition after the opening ceremony. With South Korea being the most successful country in Olympic short track history with 24 gold medals, there is always pressure on the country to live up to its reputation. Park said trying to win a medal in a brand new event brings about a different kind of pressure.
"Since it's the first short track event here, everyone will want to get off to a good start and build some positive momentum right away," Park said. "We're going in with a lot of confidence in ourselves, but I'd be lying if I told you we weren't feeling any pressure."
Park finished third overall in the men's 1,500m in this past International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season. He said he is approaching the Olympics the same way he would for a World Cup event.
"I am trying to stay calm and relaxed as much as possible," he said. "This is just like any other competition. That's my mindset."
