N.K. blasts U.S.' weapons deployment to S. Korea

23:27 February 03, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea blasted the United States on Thursday over its deployment of military assets to South Korea, calling them "the culmination" of Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

The North's foreign ministry issued the criticism on its website as it enumerated the U.S. Apache attack helicopter, MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone unit and the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft as a "manifestation" of such a hostile policy.

The ministry accused the U.S. of "continuing to attract new war equipment" and making the Korean Peninsula "a powder keg of war that threatens regional peace" while decrying the North's "legitimate strengthening" of its own defense as provocations.

"This kind of behavior shows that the phrases like 'diplomatic engagement' and 'dialogue without preconditions,' which the United States memorizes well, are nothing more than a bluff to cover up its invasive nature," the ministry said.
